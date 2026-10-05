SUSSEX COUNTY, Del -The Delaware Department of Education has awarded more than $7.1 million in Bridge to Practice grants to 28 school districts and charter schools for the 2026-27 school year.
The funding continues Delaware’s investment in early literacy instruction and is intended to improve reading outcomes for students across the state.
The grants support Delaware’s Birth through Grade 3 Early Literacy Plan through professional learning, high-quality instructional materials, instructional coaching and school leadership.
The second round of funding builds on the state’s broader science-of-reading efforts, with an emphasis on ensuring research, policy, funding and professional learning lead to strong and consistent classroom instruction.
Delaware has established science-of-reading requirements, invested in high-quality instructional materials, expanded professional learning and coaching, and strengthened statewide expectations for early literacy.
Bridge to Practice grants are designed to help districts and charter schools put those investments into daily practice through sustained, job-embedded support for educators and school leaders.
“We know how to teach children to read, and we believe every Delaware student can become a strong reader,” Secretary of Education Cindy Marten said. “Passing strong policy is important. Providing resources is important. Training educators and providing coaching are important. But none of those things alone is the outcome we are working toward. The work is making sure what we know reaches students through strong instruction every day and then showing our progress in ways we can reliably measure, see and report. That is how we move plans into progress and stay accountable as we go.”
Bridge to Practice funding supports science-of-reading training, curriculum-based professional learning, coaching, collaborative planning and leadership development tied directly to classroom practice.
Professional learning aligned with the science of reading remains a major investment in the latest round, including LETRS and AIM Pathways. Awards also support professional learning tied to high-quality instructional materials, Student-Centered Coaching, school-based coaching and leadership development through the Early Literacy Leadership Academy.
Sussex County grant awards
|School district or charter school
|Grant amount
|Cape Henlopen School District
|$316,384.87
|Indian River School District
|$146,448.42
|Laurel School District
|$207,285.75
|Seaford School District
|$81,799.00
|Sussex Academy
|$84,057.75
|Sussex Montessori Charter School
|$35,595.84
|Woodbridge School District
|$132,485.60