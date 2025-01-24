DOVER, Del. – Senator Brian Pettyjohn and Representative Bill Carson introduced bipartisan legislation to close Delaware state government offices on National Days of Mourning declared after the death of a current or former U.S. president. Senate Bill 47 aims to ensure the state officially joins the nation in recognizing these moments of historical and emotional significance.
The bill, sponsored by Republican Senator Pettyjohn of Georgetown and Democratic Representative Carson of Smyrna, emphasizes Delaware's dedication to honoring the contributions of U.S. presidents.
“America’s Presidents, whether currently serving or from years past, have dedicated their lives to shaping the country we know today,” said Pettyjohn. “This legislation reflects our commitment to honoring their service by pausing to recognize the sacrifices they and their families have made for our nation.”
Carson echoed the sentiment, highlighting the tradition's unifying role. “The death of a President represents a somber moment for all Americans. Setting aside a day to reflect on their leadership and service is not just a tradition but a testament to the unity and resilience of our democracy,” he said.
The legislation mirrors Senate Bill 6, introduced in 2019 after the death of former President George H.W. Bush. Although the earlier proposal cleared the Senate Finance Committee, it never reached the full Senate for a vote.
Senate Bill 47 has now been assigned to the Senate Elections and Government Affairs Committee for review.