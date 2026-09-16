SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A third case of Chronic Wasting Disease in deer was confirmed on Sept. 16.
The white-tailed deer was found in central Sussex County, expanding the state Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone. Zone 11, 14 and 16 are now apart of the regulations. Including areas like Route 13 and 20, Trap Pond State Park and Midlands Wildlife Area.
The regulations include:
- Establish a CWD Management Zone that encompasses Wildlife Management Zones 14 and 16, including DNREC’s Midlands Wildlife Area and Trap Pond State Park, in lower Sussex County.
- Prohibit the use of bait and feed for attracting deer within the CMZ.
- Requires hunters to check in deer harvested within the CMZ during the November general firearm “shotgun” deer season (Nov. 13-22) at two designated stations:
- Delaware Solid Waste Authority’s Jones Crossroads Landfill near Georgetown
- The Gumboro Service Center, near where the Whitetail Open takes place.
- Defines requirements for hunters moving harvested deer out of the CMZ elsewhere within the state.
- Prohibits the rehabilitation and relocation of “rescued” deer fawns originating within the Sussex County CMZ.
- Places a statewide ban on the use of natural urine-based “buck lures” to hunt deer. Buck lures are connected to CWD because infectious abnormal misfolded proteins, called prions, that cause the fatal disease are shed in animal bodily fluids and can be transmitted to other deer either from direct contact or when browsing vegetation grown in CWD-tainted soil.
The deer was located near the Delaware Solid Waste Authority’s Jones Crossroads Landfill in Georgetown.
CWD is a deadly disease that affect deer and members of the deer family. Delaware has become the 37 state to have confirmed CWD cases this year.
DNREC will hold a community meeting on Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. to explain the recent use of temporary deer hunting and rehabilitation regulations. The meeting will be in the auditorium at Delaware Technical Community College Owens Campus in Georgetown or virtually.