WILMINGTON, Del. — The Delaware Court of Chancery has announced its third annual Legal History Art Contest, inviting students in grades 7-12 to submit original artwork honoring the 1952 rulings in Belton v. Gebhart and Bulah v. Gebhart, which ordered the desegregation of two Delaware public schools. The United States Supreme Court later affirmed these decisions in Brown v. Board of Education in 1954.
The contest, organized in partnership with the Court of Chancery Historical Society, encourages students to depict their interpretations of the historic cases and their impact. Submissions may include representations of key figures such as litigants, judges, and lawyers, as well as locations relevant to the rulings.
According to the Delaware Administrative Office of the Courts, students may submit digital copies of their artwork via email. Entries must be original and include the student’s full name, email, phone number, grade, and an optional title. Participants are also asked to explain how their artwork reflects the contest theme. The deadline for submissions is April 25, 2025.
Winners will receive $500 for first place, $300 for second place and $200 for third place. Winning students and their families will be invited to a reception and award ceremony.
Full contest details and submission forms are available on the court’s website.