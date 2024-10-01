DELAWARE - In response to the destruction impacting much of the Gulf Coast and southern parts of the United States from Hurricane Helene, Delaware sends help to those in need. The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and the Delaware State Fire School sent a Swift Water Rescue Team to North Carolina to assist in response and recovery following the devastation caused by that major storm.
According to the agency, the Category four storm made landfall on Sep. 26 in Florida, leaving widespread destruction across multiple states and claiming over 100 lives. North and South Carolina are among the hardest-hit areas, where hundreds of roads remain inaccessible. A.J. Schall, Director of The Delaware Emergency Management Agency, emphasized the importance of well-trained personnel responding to water-related emergencies, underscoring Delaware’s commitment to preparedness.
The Delaware Emergency Management Agency has invested nearly $200,000 in grants for water rescue equipment and training. The agency says this will aid in Delaware’s ability to respond to water emergencies both in-state and beyond. This funding supported the purchase of new rescue boats and specialized training for first responders in both New Castle County and Kent County.
According to the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, the Kent County Swift Water Rescue Team was provided with over $44,000 for multiple supply cars. One 14-foot inflatable boat that can hold eight adults. The team also was able to get a 15.5-foot inflatable boat that can hold 10 adults. Lastly, they were able to purchase a new transport trailer to help move equipment around. In New Castle County, the team was given over $57,000 to purchase the same equipment.
The Delaware Emergency Management Agency says this initiative is part of a three-year effort to strengthen Delaware’s water rescue capabilities. The deployment of the Swift Water Rescue Team to North Carolina is an example of Delaware’s preparedness and its ability to support out-of-state rescue operations in times of crisis.