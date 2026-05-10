CAPE HENLOPEN, Del. - Delaware Division of the Arts is accepting applications for its 2026 Delaware Writers Retreat, a four-day residential program for writers scheduled for Nov. 5-8 at the Biden Environmental Center in Cape Henlopen State Park.
The retreat offers Delaware writers working in fiction, creative nonfiction and poetry an opportunity to focus on their craft through workshops, readings, writing sessions and peer feedback in a coastal setting, says the arts division.
Applications are due July 1 and will be reviewed through an anonymous jurying process, according to the program. Up to 18 participants (nine poets and nine prose writers) will be selected.
According to the Division of the Arts, the retreat has supported writers across the state since 2002 by providing uninterrupted time for creative work and collaboration with fellow writers and facilitators.
Applicants must be Delaware residents for at least one year, age 18 or older and not enrolled in a degree-granting program. According to the division, elected participants will pay a $325 fee covering lodging, most meals and park access.