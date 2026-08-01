DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Correction is accepting applications for its free Fall 2026 Citizens Academy, a six-week program designed to give people an inside look at the state's correctional system.
The program begins Sept. 21 and will meet Monday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Dover area, says the DOC. Sessions include presentations, discussions with department leaders, facility tours and opportunities to learn about treatment, education, workforce training, reentry programs and community supervision.
The Delaware DOC says participants will visit the Department of Correction Administration Building, the Dover Probation and Parole regional office, the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center and the Community Corrections Treatment Center, according to the Delaware DOC.
The program is open to Delaware residents ages 18 and older. No corrections or law enforcement experience is required. Previous participants have included business owners, nonprofit employees, college students, healthcare professionals, teachers and retirees.