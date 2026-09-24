DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Department of Correction will require identity verification for people using its electronic tablet messaging and video visitation system to speak with inmates beginning Monday, Sept. 28.
The department said the new requirement is intended to strengthen the safety and security of online communications with incarcerated people while continuing to provide a way for them to stay connected with family, friends and community support.
Tablet messaging and video visitation are provided through the GettingOut smartphone app and GettingOut website.
Beginning Sept. 28, users who log into GettingOut and select the Messaging or Video Visit features will be prompted to verify their identity. The process requires users to securely upload the front and back of a valid government-issued ID along with a selfie-style photo.
Once a user’s identity is verified, the person will be able to send messages or schedule a video visit with inmates. The department said users who complete the verification process will be pre-verified for future messages and visits and will not need to repeat the process.
“Online messaging and virtual visitation are critically important avenues for incarcerated individuals to sustain connections with family and friends, including when in-person visits may not be possible,” DOC Commissioner Terra Taylor said. “This added verification step allows DOC to safeguard these communications while strengthening the safety and integrity of the communication and visitation process.”
Identity verification has long been part of the department’s in-person visitation process. The department said expanding verification to online communications provides a similar safeguard by helping confirm the identity of people communicating with incarcerated individuals.
According to the department, confirming users’ identities can reduce the risk of disruptive, harmful or illegal contact that could compromise safety or facilitate illegal activity. The process is also intended to reduce opportunities for criminals to exploit incarcerated people or their families.