DELAWARE - As temperatures in Delmarva rise and reach the triple digits, the Delaware Electric Cooperative is offering customers a way to save money by issuing a "Beat the Peak" alert for 4-6 p.m. on June 11.
"Beat the Peak" provides Delaware Electric Co-op members the chance to keep their electric rates lower. During times when the cost to produce power is higher, alerts are sent out via a free app to ask members to conserve energy.
Since 2008, the program has saved over $45 million for members. The savings are passed on in the form of affordable rates. According to the Delaware Electric Co-op, members can lower their monthly electric bills by eight percent.
The Delaware Electric Co-op said that are several ways to conserve energy including turning off unnecessary lights, delaying the use of major appliances and turning thermostats up a few degrees.
Members who enroll in the program will receive an initial $25 billing credit.