CAMDEN, Del. - The Delaware Farm Bureau Promotion and Engagement Committee is accepting entries for its photo contest, inviting amateur photographers of all ages to submit images that capture Delaware agriculture.
Photographers may enter agriculture-related photos between May 1 and Oct. 31.
Winning entries will be announced at the Delaware Farm Bureau’s annual banquet in December. The top four photos will receive monetary prizes and will be displayed at the organization’s state office in Camden and at the Delaware Agriculture Museum in Dover. Six additional entries will receive honorable mention certificates.
Delaware Farm Bureau President Bill Powers will also select a “President’s Pick,” with the chosen photographer receiving Delaware Farm Bureau-branded merchandise.
“We look forward to seeing how photographers capture the creativity, dedication, and tradition behind Delaware agriculture,” said P&E Member Casey Collier-Betts. “It’s always inspiring to see our industry through other perspectives.”
The Delaware Farm Bureau Promotion and Engagement Committee works with farm families to build relationships with consumers and promote agriculture in the state.
Contest rules, submission guidelines and additional details are available at defb.org.