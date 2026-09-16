Delaware's Governor, Matt Meyer, signed legislation today establishing the Delaware Farm to Community Program in state law, preserving the state-funded effort to connect farmers with local markets and bring fresh food to Delawareans.

FRANKFORD, Del. - Delaware's Governor, Matt Meyer, signed legislation today establishing the Delaware Farm to Community Program in state law, preserving the state-funded effort to connect farmers with local markets and bring fresh food to Delawareans. 

Meyer signed Senate Bill 53 at Bennett Orchards in Frankford alongside state Senator Gerald Hocker, local farmers, the Delaware Farm & Food Council and Delaware Farm Bureau. 

The legislation comes after the federal government ended funding for the Local Food Purchase Assistance program in 2025. Now, the Meyer administration continued the Delaware program with state funding. Senate Bill 53 codifies Farm to Community as a state initiative and requires the state to pursue future federal funding opportunities for local food procurement, should they become available. 

"We are investing in local businesses, jobs, public health, land preservation, rural communities, and a more resilient Delaware," Governor Meyer said. 

The Farm to Community program allows food pantries, senior centers, non-profits and other organizations to use dedicated funds towards purchasing locally grown food directly from farmers. 

Unlike traditional food donation programs, the initiative operates as a market-based system in which farmers are paid for the food they produce. 

  The owner of Bennet Orchards, Henry Bennet says the programs is especially meaningful for businesses like his. 
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"You know, at the end of the day, we want to make sure that everything we grow in this farm is consumed by someone," said Bennet. "So for us to be able to deliver to pantries directly in our community and literally feed our neighbors, it's a source of job satisfaction that is unparalleled in a lot of other industries."
 
In a little more than two growing seasons, the program has expanded to 33 participating farmers supplying more than 100 varieties of fruits, vegetables, meats, dairy products and other foods. 
 
Governor Meyer was joined at the signing by Senator Hocker, Henry Bennet, Delaware Farm & Food Council members, Delaware Farm Bureau representatives, representatives of the Historic Lewes Farmers Market and several other participating farmers and community organizations. 

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Victoria Rivera is a bilingual reporter who joined the CoastTV news team in July 2026. Her areas of interest span race, community, and criminal justice. She graduated from American University in the spring of 2026.

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