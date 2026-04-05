Delaware Historical Affairs division announces April programs

DELAWARE - The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will host a series of arts and educational programs statewide throughout April.
The events, many of which are free, will take place at locations including the Zwaanendael Museum, Old State House and New Castle Court House Museum, says the division.
Programs range from hands-on activities, such as Delft tile-making workshops, to lectures and discussions exploring life during the American Revolutionary War, according to the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs. Other offerings, says the group, include fiber arts demonstrations, historical talks on military medicine and the Delaware River’s role in the nation’s founding, and the annual Delmarva Archaeology and History Symposium in Lewes.
Some events require advance registration, while others are open to the public on a first-come basis.
Officials say the lineup is designed to engage visitors of all ages and highlight Delaware’s cultural and historical heritage.