Delaware Historical Affairs division announces April programs

The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will host a variety of arts, history and educational programs across the state throughout April. (Pictured: a previous New Castle Court House Museum event, via the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs)

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DELAWARE - The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will host a series of arts and educational programs statewide throughout April.

The events, many of which are free, will take place at locations including the Zwaanendael Museum, Old State House and New Castle Court House Museum, says the division.

Programs range from hands-on activities, such as Delft tile-making workshops, to lectures and discussions exploring life during the American Revolutionary War, according to the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs. Other offerings, says the group, include fiber arts demonstrations, historical talks on military medicine and the Delaware River’s role in the nation’s founding, and the annual Delmarva Archaeology and History Symposium in Lewes.

Some events require advance registration, while others are open to the public on a first-come basis.

Officials say the lineup is designed to engage visitors of all ages and highlight Delaware’s cultural and historical heritage.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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