Delaware launches statewide esports program for K-12 students

DELAWARE- Delaware is launching a statewide educational esports program for K-12 students, aiming to promote teamwork, critical thinking, and STEM skills through competitive scholastic gaming, according to the Delaware Department of Education (DOE).
In collaboration with Delaware State University, Goldey-Beacom College, University of Delaware, Wilmington University, and local esports organization Futures First Gaming, the DOE announced the program will feature virtual competitions during the winter and spring seasons. The initiative will culminate in March and April with in-person championship events hosted at each partner institution.
"Esports opens up new avenues for student engagement, learning, and growth," said Secretary of Education Mark Holodick in a press release. He noted that the partnerships with higher education and esports organizations reflect the department’s commitment to integrating technology into education while enhancing student experiences.
The program not only emphasizes esports but also introduces students to college campuses, academic programs, and potential careers in the gaming industry. According to Kiernan Ensor, University of Delaware esports coordinator and head coach, the championships aim to inspire students to consider higher education and explore opportunities in the growing field of esports.
“This is going to be a tremendous opportunity for esports student-athletes across our great state,” added Jeremy Benoit, athletic director at Goldey-Beacom College. Benoit emphasized that the initiative helps students become familiar with local institutions while preparing for life after high school.
Stephen Sye, CEO and co-founder of Futures First Gaming, described the program as a gateway to skill development and career exploration. "Esports is more than just gaming—it’s about teamwork, STEM learning, and preparing students for success in an evolving digital economy," Sye said. He highlighted the program’s alignment with Futures First Gaming's mission to educate and empower the next generation.
The initiative will include five esports titles, offering diverse challenges for students of all skill levels, according to the DOE. Virtual competitions are set to begin this month.
For additional information about the Delaware K-12 Scholastic Esports Program and its schedule, contact Alyssa Moore, DOE’s digital learning education associate, at Alyssa.Moore@doe.k12.de.us. Media inquiries can be directed to Alison May at Alison.May@doe.k12.de.us.