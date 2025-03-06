DOVER, Del.- A new bill introduced in the Delaware General Assembly aims to update the state’s utility shutoff regulations, which have not been revised in two decades.
House Bill 62, sponsored by Rep. Melanie Ross Levin, Rep. Rae Moore, and Sen. Stephanie Hansen, would set new guidelines for when and how utility companies can disconnect services due to nonpayment. Supporters say the bill is intended to provide clearer protections for residents, particularly during extreme weather conditions.
If passed, the legislation would:
Restrict utility shutoffs to weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Prohibit shutoffs when temperatures fall below 35°F or when the heat index reaches 95°F or higher.
Prevent heating shutoffs for households receiving assistance from programs like Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) during winter months.
Require utility companies to provide a 14-day written notice before shutting off service during heating or cooling seasons.
Mandate multiple contact attempts, including one after 5 p.m., before disconnection.
Ensure customers receive information on payment plans and financial assistance options.
According to a 2020 report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, nearly one-third of American households have difficulty paying their energy bills. Studies have linked energy insecurity to health concerns, including respiratory issues and sleep disruptions.
The bill has been assigned to the House Transportation Committee for review. If advanced, it will move through the legislative process for further debate and potential amendments.