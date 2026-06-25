NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A federal judge has ordered country singer Jimmie Allen and his company, Aadyn’s Dad Touring Inc., to pay up after finding they did not respond in an ongoing sexual assault lawsuit filed by Jane Doe 2.
The order was filed on June 18 with a ruling from U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger.
Because Allen had not responded to the motion or previous court orders, Jane Doe 2 was awarded nearly $2 million. $253,142 of that is for emotional distress damages, $3,505 for past treatment expenses and $340,200 for future treatment expenses. Additionally, the singer was ordered to pay $1,193,694 in punitive damages, according to court documents.
The second Jane Doe filed her lawsuit in 2023 in which she accuses Allen of assaulting her in a Las Vegas hotel room and recording her during sex without her knowledge in July 2022. The first Jane Doe and former manager of Allen sued him for assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress in May 2023.