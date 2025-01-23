Delaware Senate examines solar energy's impact on utility bills

DOVER, Del. - The Delaware State Senate is taking steps to better understand how solar energy impacts utility bills across the state. A resolution introduced on Jan. 10 to the Senate Environment, Energy & Transportation Committee by Senator Hansen, with support from Representatives Burns and Heffernan, and co-sponsorship by Senator Poore and Representatives Morrison and Phillips, aims to extend a critical study on net metering.
Net metering is a billing technique that credits solar energy system owners for the electricity they add to the grid. The committee is specifically examining whether the practice shifts more energy costs to people who do not use solar.
The Delaware Sustainable Energy Utility has been directed to issue a final report on the cost-benefit analysis of net metering by the end of April. This study will help determine whether changes are needed to ensure fairness in energy costs.
On Jan. 23 at 2 p.m., the Delaware Senate will discuss the resolution during a committee meeting, providing an opportunity for further review and debate on the matter. The resolution is currently awaiting consideration in the Senate Environment, Energy & Transportation Committee.