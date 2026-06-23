DELAWARE - Gov. Matt Meyer announced on Tuesday that four community solar projects in Sussex and New Castle counties have been accepted into the state's JobsFirst Permitting Accelerator.
The projects, developed by ECA Power, represent more than 16 megawatts of new solar generation capacity and more than $73 million in private-sector investment, said the governor's office.
The projects include:
- Lonesome Road Community Energy Initiative in Seaford
- Woodpecker Road Community Energy Initiative in Seaford
- Townsend Community Energy Initiative in Townsend
- Clayton Community Energy Initiative Phase I and II in Clayton
Each project is designed as a community solar development, allowing customers to subscribe and receive savings on their electric bills without installing rooftop solar systems, according to Meyer.
The JobsFirst Permitting Accelerator was established through Executive Order 18 and is intended to shorten permitting timelines for projects involving energy, housing, water, broadband and other infrastructure needs while maintaining environmental and public safety standards.
According to the governor's office, permitting reviews for projects of this type can exceed 48 months because of local and state requirements. The administration said the accelerated review process will help get new energy generation up and running faster.
“No one should open their energy bill each month and be forced to decide if they are going to eat dinner, go to the doctor, or power their home,” said Governor Matt Meyer. "These community solar projects are helping to lower costs, create jobs, strengthen our grid, and give Delawareans more control over their energy future.”
Meyer said the administration's broader energy strategy focuses on lowering costs for consumers while meeting future energy demand without increasing utility bills for Delaware families. The governor also said additional energy-related announcements are expected later this summer.
In discussing future growth, Meyer reiterated that large energy users, including data centers, should pay for their own energy and infrastructure needs rather than passing those costs on to Delaware ratepayers.
Recently, Meyer also called on the Public Advocate to file a petition with the Public Service Commission to act within the next six months to reset Delmarva Power's profit model. He followed this with a goal of freezing rates, all while the utility has a pending request to collect an additional $68 million from customers.