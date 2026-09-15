GEORGETOWN, Del. - DelDOT marked the start of construction Tuesday on a $45 million project to improve the intersection of Route 113 and Routes 18 and 404 in Georgetown.
The project will replace the existing traffic signal at the intersection with an interchange that separates local and through traffic. DelDOT said the design is intended to improve traffic flow and reduce the potential for serious crashes.
“The Department is eager to begin work on this project,” shared Secretary of Transportation Shanté Hastings. “The current intersection is operating at a failing level of service and has one of the highest numbers of reported crashes in the area. By utilizing a grade-separated design, we can make the intersection safer, reduce congestion, accommodate growth, and preserve mobility for residents and businesses in the area."
The project will carry Route 18/404 over Route 113 and include loop ramps in the northeast and southwest quadrants.
Plans also call for more than two miles of sidewalks and paths, a third lane on Route 113 within the project limits, transit facilities, new ramps, a bridge and upgrades to drainage, lighting and roadway infrastructure.
DelDOT expects construction to cost approximately $45 million and work to be completed by the end of summer 2028.