DELMAR, Del. - DelDOT has announced an emergency closure of Delmar Road between Providence Church Road and Old Racetrack Road due to the replacement of a failed crossroad pipe.
The closure will begin Aug. 4 and continue through Aug. 7. Detours will be in place.
Drivers traveling from the west will be directed to turn right onto Providence Church Road, left onto West Line Road and right onto Old Racetrack Road.
Drivers coming from the east should turn onto Old Racetrack Road, then take a right onto West Line Road and another right onto Providence Church Road.