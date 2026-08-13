DELMARVA. — Twenty-seven Delmarva Power employees are traveling to Illinois to help restore power after severe thunderstorms downed trees and damaged infrastructure, leaving 257,000 customers without electricity.
Crews from Delaware and Maryland's Eastern Shore left Wednesday afternoon from Newark and Rockville, Maryland, as part of a mutual assistance response.
The Delmarva Power employees are expected to remain in Illinois for about a week to assess storm damage and help restore power. The crews will also provide support as additional severe weather is forecast for the area Thursday.
Delmarva Power crews will be joined by workers from Exelon sister utilities Atlantic City Electric, PECO and Pepco.
Mutual assistance agreements allow electric utilities to send workers and equipment to areas experiencing widespread power outages following severe weather and other emergencies.