DELAWARE - Delaware lawmakers have introduced legislation aimed at strengthening oversight, accountability and safety standards in interscholastic athletics across the state.
House Bill 452, sponsored by Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha, Rep. Alonna Berry and Sen. Dan Cruce, would expand the authority of the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association board while adding new training requirements for student-athletes and enhanced screening requirements for athletic officials.
The DIAA operates within the Delaware Department of Education and oversees interscholastic athletics for public schools and participating nonpublic schools statewide.
The legislation would require the DIAA board to implement annual sportsmanship and anti-harassment training for all participating student-athletes. In addition, House Bill 452 seeks to strengthen accountability measures for coaches and athletic officials.
While many school employees, contractors and volunteers who work with children are already required to complete background checks and Child Protection Registry screenings, lawmakers said some sports officials may currently serve without meeting those same requirements.
The bill would require athletic officials not otherwise covered by existing law to undergo initial and ongoing fingerprint-based state and federal criminal background checks, as well as Child Protection Registry screenings.
Under the proposal, participating schools would be required to fully cooperate with DIAA investigations involving alleged violations of association regulations. The bill would formally authorize the board to establish procedures for determining whether violations occurred, investigate alleged violations and interpret applicable regulations.
“Everyone deserves respect on and off the field,” said Rep. Chukwuocha. “The same way our schools are expected to support and protect students in the classroom, the systems governing school athletics should reflect those same standards.”
Athletic officials would also be required to complete diversity and anti-discrimination training. The DIAA would determine which training programs are required and oversee compliance.
House Bill 452 has been assigned to the House Education Committee for consideration.