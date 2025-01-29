DELAWARE — Diabetes can be a difficult and persistent malady to deal with. In an effort to help people diagnosed with the condition and their families, the University of Delaware Cooperative Extension is offering a five-class series, Dining with Diabetes. The goal of these classes is to educate attendees on meal planning, healthy cooking, and nutrition related to diabetes.
The program, which is open to anyone, will include cooking demonstrations, and opportunities to taste healthy foods. Participants will learn strategies for managing diabetes through meal planning, food selection, portion control, and label reading.
Classes will be held in three locations:
- Dover: Begins March 5
- Georgetown: Begins April 1
- Newark: Begins April 29
The classes do come at a cost of $50. For more information or to register, call 730-4000. Additional details can be found on the university website under the Dining with Diabetes section.