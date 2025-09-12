SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles has officially opened its DMV on the Go mobile unit for the 2025 season, bringing expanded services directly into Sussex County communities through Oct. 30.
The agency states that the mobile unit operates three days a week: Mondays at Lewes Transit Center, Tuesdays at the CHEER Center in Milton, and Thursdays at the Harbor Freight Shopping Center in Seaford, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We’ve seen Delaware’s population grow significantly within recent years, especially in Sussex County,” said Delaware Department of Transportation Secretary Shanté Hastings. “The mobility of DMV on the Go allows us to not only expand our services to the underserved areas of Sussex County but also reduce wait times at the Georgetown DMV, which has quickly become one of our busiest locations.”
Now entering its fourth season, DMV on the Go has already seen a strong start. “So far, we’ve had 710 transactions in April, further showing how great of an asset this mobile unit is to DMV and especially for our residents living or working in Sussex County,” said Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles Director Amy Anthony.
According to the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles, the mobile DMV first launched in April 2021 and is fully ADA accessible, featuring four workstations, a wheelchair lift, and an awning for poor weather. The unit provides nearly all DMV transactions except inspections, road exams, uninsured driver assistance, and in-person driver improvement programs, which must still be completed at permanent DMV locations in Wilmington, Delaware City, Dover, or Georgetown.
Last year, more than 3,100 customers used DMV on the Go to renew registrations and driver licenses, complete title work, and more without having to visit a main office.
DMV on the Go schedule through Oct. 30, 2025:
- Mondays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Lewes Transit Center, 17616 Coastal Highway, Lewes, DE 19958
- Tuesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Milton CHEER Center, 24855 Broadkill Road, Milton, DE 19968
- Thursdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Harbor Freight Shopping Center, 900 Norman Eskridge Highway, Seaford, DE 19973