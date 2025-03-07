SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) is seeking volunteers to participate in a cleanup event at Concord Pond near Seaford.
This event is part of a month-long celebration of Earth Day in April 2025. The cleanup occurs from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 5.
The cleanup will be hosted by the DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship, in partnership with Nanticoke Watershed Alliance. Organizers say the annual cleanup has a goal of improving local water quality and supporting the wildlife habitat.
Volunteers are encouraged to pre-register online and will meet at the parking area at Concord Pond Road and Henry Drive in Seaford. DNREC says supplies, drinking water and light snacks will be provided, along with trash bags, gloves and trash grabbers. Participants may bring their own grabbers if preferred.
The cleanup will target both the tidal and nontidal areas around Concord Pond and Deep Creek.
According to DNREC, the watershed has supported submerged aquatic vegetation, which provides habitat for fish, but has also been affected by nonpoint source pollution, including runoff from fertilizers, animal waste and litter.