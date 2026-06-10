DELMARVA — Doctors and lifeguards are urging people to take precautions as heat and humidity push heat index values near 100 degrees across Delmarva.
TidalHealth Dr. Sally Dowling said everyone should wear sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher, especially during long periods outdoors. She said even one blistering sunburn can increase a person’s risk of skin cancer, with repeated burns compounding that risk.
Dowling recommends using lotion instead of spray sunscreen for better coverage and said reapplying is key, especially after swimming or sweating.
Dowling is also warning about heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
"When you have a heat stroke, it's actually kind of what you wouldn't expect. You stop sweating. You become very overheated. People frequently will have confusion, mental clouding. They're not acting themselves. They're speaking funny. And this is very much a medical emergency," said Dowling.
Lewes Beach Patrol Capt. Strohm Edwards said lifeguards have already responded to one heat-related emergency this season.
"Drink plenty of water. If you feel too hot, take a dip. Don't wait till it's too late. And if you feel off or anything that comes along with sitting in the heat, see a lifeguard immediately," said Edwards. "The biggest thing is if you get too hot, we need to remove you from the beach."
Dowling said young children, older adults and other vulnerable people may need to stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day. She also encouraged people to check on older relatives and neighbors, who may not always realize how hot conditions have become.
CoastTV meteorologists say heat and humidity will remain a concern through Friday, with heat index values expected to reach 95 to 104 degrees across much of Delmarva.