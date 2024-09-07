DOVER, Del. – The Dover Air Force Base will host a 9/11 memorial ceremony on Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Air Mobility Command Museum.
The event will feature guest speaker William Raff, a survivor of the attacks on the World Trade Center. Raff was on the 82nd floor of 2 World Trade Center when the second plane hit the building. He worked there from 1994 until the attacks and lost 23 colleagues that day. Raff has been a docent at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum since 2017.
“Each year, we take time to honor the victims and reflect upon the tragedy that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001,” said Col. Chris McDonald, commander of the 436th Airlift Wing. “The extraordinary and courageous acts of selflessness and heroism that occurred in the wake of this tragic event displayed the resiliency and compassion of the American people in the face of horrific acts of hatred and violence.”