DOVER, Del.- Dover Motor Speedway is preparing for NASCAR All-Star Weekend as the event debuts at The Monster Mile and marks the first time the All-Star Race has been held in the Northeast.
Organizers say track crews and NASCAR have made several changes to create more side-by-side racing on the concrete one-mile oval. Resin is being added to the corners, and tires will be dragged across the surface to build additional rubber and improve grip in multiple lanes.
The race weekend will also feature 750-horsepower engines for the first time at Dover under NASCAR’s updated 2026 rules package. Goodyear is bringing a tire setup tested on concrete tracks to help teams adjust to the racing conditions.
“The NASCAR All-Star Race is all about putting on the best possible show for the fans, and there’s no better place to do that than Dover Motor Speedway,” Dover Motor Speedway President Mike Tatoian said.
According to officials, Sunday’s race format includes two 75-lap opening segments before a final 200-lap sprint for the $1 million prize. NASCAR will also invert the top 26 drivers after the first segment, forcing contenders to race back through traffic.
Nineteen NASCAR Cup Series drivers have already secured spots in the final segment of Sunday’s All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway. The list includes former champions and top contenders such as Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and Chase Elliott.
NASCAR details that the remaining positions in the final segment will be determined during the opening two stages of the race, with six more drivers advancing based on performance. One additional driver will earn a spot through the NASCAR All-Star Fan Vote.