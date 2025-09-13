OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Art League of Ocean City will host “Eastern Shore Heritage Day” on Sunday, Sept. 14, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Ocean City Center for the Arts. Admission is free and open to the public.
The event features the “Roots & Remembrance” art exhibit in the Thaler Gallery, showcasing work from local and regional artists. Nearly $1,000 in special awards were presented to pieces depicting Best Waterways, Best Heritage, Best Livelihood, and Best in Show.
Additional programs include a decoy exhibit with collector Will Frang, a vintage crochet display with interactive elements, and a story writing and telling workshop led by former SDHS teacher Gwen Lehman, and local author Joanne Guilfoil will sign copies of her book on the chicken farming industry.
Children can enjoy a petting zoo from Saltwater Mini Farm, while the OC Foodie Tour offers samples of locally inspired fare.
The event is supported in part by the Beach to Bay Heritage Area.