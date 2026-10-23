REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - More than a year after being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Easton pastor Daniel Fuentes Espinal is sharing updates on his health, personal life, and ongoing immigration case.
Fuentes Espinal, originally from Honduras, was taken into custody while on his way to work in July 2025 after being accused of overstaying his visa by 24 years. He spent more than three weeks in ICE detention before being released on bond.
CoastTV News reporter Ana Sofía Román first interviewed him in October 2025 and recently spoke with him again about the changes he has experienced since his detention.
During the interview, Fuentes Espinal revealed that he suffered two heart attacks earlier this year.
"In June, I had two heart attacks. The doctors say that, aside from my existing health issues, the stress I was under also played a role. That stress affected my heart, and I am still recovering," Fuentes Espinal told CoastTV News in Spanish.
He also discussed how the experience has influenced his approach to his ministry and family life.
"This experience has helped me change the direction of my life in some ways. It has changed my life. There's a clear before and after. Even the way I preach has changed," Fuentes Espinal explained. "It's also taught me to be more compassionate and loving toward my congregation, to pay more attention to the needs of others, and to spend more time with my family."
The pastor said he has also made an effort to grow closer to his family and express his affection more openly.
"Maybe I wasn't very expressive before, but now I'm more open about telling them I love them and giving them hugs," Fuentes Espinal shared.
Fuentes Espinal noted that he continues to receive calls from people in immigration detention seeking financial assistance and prayers.
When asked whether he remains hopeful about his immigration case, the pastor said his faith continues to guide his outlook.
"Yes, I have a lot of hope. I have a lot of faith that everything will work out. If it's God's will for us to stay here in this country, then that's what will happen, and if it's God's will for us to return to our home country, then that's what we'll have to do, but we still have faith that we'll be able to get legal status because we've already built a life here. We've adapted to this country and its culture," Fuentes Espinal said.
He also offered a message to other families navigating the immigration process.
"To those families going through the same process, have faith, pray to the Lord, and seek peace. Turn to the Lord Jesus Christ," Fuentes Espinal urged.
Reflecting on the past year, Fuentes Espinal described the process of moving forward following his detention.
"It has been a year of learning how to move forward with our lives, get things back in order, and reflect on everything we've been through. This experience has also helped me appreciate many things that we sometimes take for granted," Fuentes Espinal recalled.
He added that his next immigration court hearing is scheduled for September 2028 and that his attorney is working on other options to help him obtain legal status in the United States.