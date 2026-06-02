DELAWARE - Graduating seniors at Delaware high schools were recently honored at the Future in Arts Celebration at the Smyrna Opera House, a celebration that recognized 40 students who are heading into programs in music, dance, theater, visual arts, film design and education.
Each honoree received a graduation cord, certificates of recognition and attendees watched a video reflection of the students' artistic performances, according to the state Department of Education.
Secretary of Education Cindy Marten talked to the honorees about what it means to have an education in the arts.
"Ask any employer: They don’t hire a test score,” Marten said. “They hire a person. They hire someone who can think, create, reason, and communicate their thoughts with conviction, someone who can collaborate and solve problems they’ve never seen before. That is exactly what you do every single day.”
The following students were recognized:
- Aaron Hunt, Odessa High School
- Anissa Stewart, MOT Charter High School
- Ariel Colon, Dover High School
- Bradley Santiago, MOT Charter High School
- Bridget Schneider, Mount Pleasant High School
- Cole Moseley, Newark Charter School
- Colin Barrett Jr., MOT Charter High School
- Devyn Watts, Odessa High School
- Ella Jacobs, Cab Calloway School of the Arts
- Emerson Wright, Woodbridge High School
- Geralynn Conley, Dover High School
- Isabella Martz, Lake Forest High School
- Jacqueline Jerome, Cab Calloway School of the Arts
- Jasmine S. Green, Dover High School
- Joey Tosh-Morelli Newark Charter School
- Jordyn Bryant, Newark Charter School
- Julia LaCrette, Cape Henlopen High School
- Julie Pent, Caesar Rodney
- Julia Tenebruso, Newark Charter School
- Julianna Schechter, Odessa High School
- Justin Fleetwood, Newark Charter School
- Kaylee McDowell, Lake Forest High School
- Klaire Casale, Sussex Central High School
- Lillian Spinazzola, Odessa High School
- Malak Morsi, MOT Charter
- Mia Rodriquez, Alexis I DuPont High School
- Nadia Nyannor, MOT Charter High School
- Natalie Marvel, MOT Charter High School
- Nathan Duffy, Middletown High School
- Nevaeh Rumbley, Dover High School
- Oliver Symons, Newark Charter School
- Phy Sullivan, MOT Charter High School
- Rebecca Weller, Lake Forest High School
- Reilly Choma, Cape Henlopen High School
- Samar Shaw, Middletown High School
- Saniyah Darby, Cab Calloway School of the Arts
- Savannah Wilson, Smyrna High School
- Seth Poore, Brandywine High School
- Stella Mulik, Cab Calloway School of the Arts
- Tess Harvey, Brandywine High School
Marten also told students about the Delaware Certificate of Arts Excellence, a formal credential to be noted on high school diplomas starting in the 2027-2028 school year. The credential recognizes sustained engagement and achievement in the arts, according to the Delaware Department of Education.
Lauren Conrad, an education associate for the visual and performing arts and gifted education at the Delaware Department of Education, said the celebration is about encouraging students.
"When we see this room full of educators, families, and state leaders gathered to say ‘We see you and we believe in you,’ that’s not a small thing. That matters," Conrad said.