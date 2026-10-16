DELAWARE - The Delaware State Housing Authority has announced the availability of 2026 Emergency Solutions Grant funds for qualified nonprofits in Kent and Sussex County.
DSHA is officially accepting applications from qualified nonprofits, general-purpose local government units and faith-based organizations.
The federally funded Emergency Solutions Grants Program is authorized under the Homeless Emergency Assistance and Rapid Transition to Housing Act of 2009. Under the program, DSHA will allocate $251,768 to eligible nonprofits.
It is anticipated the funds will go to one or more nonprofit organizations with the ability to comply with federal regulations as well as provide the necessary matching funds.
Of the fiscal year 2026 allocation, $163,308 may be used for street outreach, while $88,460 may be used for homelessness prevention. An organization that is awarded ESG funding must provide its own eligible matching resources equal to the amount of its approved grant award.
A virtual public information session on the ESG Notice of Funding Availability will be held Oct. 22 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Applicants must submit a completed application to DSHA by 4 p.m. Dec. 1.