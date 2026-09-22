DELAWARE - As the start of fall migration begins, there is a higher risk of avian influenza as wild birds move through the region.
The Department of Agriculture urges backyard flock owners and poultry growers to practice strong biosecurity throughout the season.
- Cover coops and runs to limit exposure to waterfowl.
- Wear dedicated boots and clothing when working with birds.
- Disinfect equipment that comes into contact with birds or droppings.
- Wash hands before and after handling birds.
- Remove wild‑bird attractants, including feeders.
- Keep birds indoors during peak migration periods.
- Refresh food and water daily to reduce contamination risks.
Delawareans are encouraged to stay alert for warning signs of illness, including reduced appetite, misshapen eggs, swelling of the head, stumbling, or sudden death.