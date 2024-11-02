REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire reported shortly before 9 p.m. on Nov. 1 at the Rehoboth Beach Taco Bell.
The Delaware Deputy State Fire Marshals conducted an investigation and determined the fire originated in a structural wall assembly at the entrance. The restaurant was open when the fire broke out, and all occupants safely evacuated. No injuries were reported. Damage is estimated at $100,000.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sussex Division of the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office at (302) 856-5600.