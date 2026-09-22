GEORGETOWN, Del. - Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire Tuesday afternoon on Kimmey Street in Georgetown.

The Georgetown Fire Company, along with Georgetown EMS/Station 93, Millsboro Fire Company, Milton Fire Department and Ellendale Fire Company, responded to the 100 block of Kimmey Street around 4:35 p.m.

According to the Georgetown Fire Company, 77 Command, under the direction of Assistant Chief Rogers, found an approximately 30-by-50-foot building with fire showing upon arrival.

Crews deployed two handlines and conducted searches of the building. No victims were found.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

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Brandon started at CoastTV News in June 2024, anchoring the weekend newscasts for more than a year and reporting during the week. In May 2026, Brandon transitioned into the managing editor and 11 p.m. anchor positions.

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