Fire damages home in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH Del .- A fire caused significant damage to a home on Ramblewood Drive South in Fieldwood on Saturday, Jan. 18.
The fire started in the kitchen of the house, where propane tanks were nearby. Firefighters from the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, along with crews from the Indian River and Lewes fire departments, worked to contain the fire. Delaware State Fire Police directed traffic in the area while crews responded.
The American Red Cross is assisting the people who lived in the home, who were displaced by the fire. The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.