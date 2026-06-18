KENT COUNTY, Del. - State Sen. Dave Lawson recognized a group of first responders for their actions in helping save the life of a 7-year-old child during a medical emergency in Kent County.
According to Lawson, the emergency happened on April 5 when emergency communications personnel, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics responded to a call involving a child who had become entangled in a seat belt and was not breathing.
Lawson said the responders acted quickly to free the child, provide lifesaving care and ensure the child received emergency medical treatment.
"Their actions made a difference when seconds mattered most, and our communities are fortunate to have men and women of this caliber answering the call," said Lawson.
The senator specifically recognized Timothy Brown, Pamela Dayton, Frank Fitzgerald, Chris Colpo, Brendan Fitzpatrick, Damian David, Melanie Marinucci, Joshua Villaneuva, Kevin Cottle and Cody Outten for their efforts.