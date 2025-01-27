DELAWARE - As football fans gear up for the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl showdown on Feb. 9, the Food Bank of Delaware is calling on the community to help tackle hunger through its third annual "SOUPer" Bowl food drive.
The drive, running now through Super Bowl Sunday, encourages locals to donate canned soup to benefit the Food Bank’s Healthy Pantry Centers in Newark and Milford, which serve over 100 people daily.
“The SOUPer Bowl food drive is a fun and easy way for our community to tackle hunger and make a real difference for our neighbors in need,” said Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky. “This year’s drive is extra exciting as the Philadelphia Eagles head to the big game.”
The community can get involved by:
- Bringing soup cans to Super Bowl parties or hosting donation boxes at schools, organizations or places of worship
- Bars and restaurants hosting parties can offer small discounts to those who donate
- Dropping off soup donations to marked SOUPer Bowl boxes at the Newark and Milford facilities
For donations exceeding 20 bags, the Food Bank can arrange pickups. Their goal is to collect 2,025 pounds of soup by Feb. 17.