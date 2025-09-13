REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A fundraiser will be held Sunday, Sept. 14, at Schellville to honor Ryan “Red” Ennis, a Sussex County local who died in June after a four-year battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife and two young children.
The event, His Legacy. Our Love. Ennis Family Fundraiser, will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Proceeds will support his wife and two children.
Attendees will have access to Schellville attractions, including live music, food and drinks from local restaurants and bars, slides, train rides, roller skating, crafts, and face painting.
Tickets are priced at $20 per person and include one meal voucher and two drink vouchers. A family ticket option is available for $40 and includes four meal vouchers and four drink tickets.
Delaware declared Aug. 23, Ennis’ birthday, as Random Acts of Kindness Day in his honor.