Fourth of July fireworks

A $20,000 city grant is giving Lewes' Fourth of July fireworks a boost but organizers say they still need community support to fund the nearly $100,000 show.

LEWES, Del. - Organizers of the annual Go Fourth Lewes fireworks celebration have begun fundraising efforts for the 2026 Independence Day show, which will coincide with the nation's 250th anniversary.

Go Fourth Lewes announced it received a $20,000 grant from the City of Lewes, marking the organization's first municipal funding support and its largest single donation to date.

The volunteer-run nonprofit said the funding will help offset the growing cost of producing the fireworks display over Lewes Beach on July 4. Organizers estimate the 2026 show will cost nearly $100,000, up from approximately $85,000 in 2025.

The 2026 celebration is expected to be especially significant as Lewes joins the broader Lewes 250 commemoration marking America's semiquincentennial.

Despite the city grant, organizers said additional community donations are needed to fully fund the event. 

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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