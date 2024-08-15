WILMINGTON, Del. - Funeral arrangements were announced today for Thomas Berry III which will be held on Thursday, August 22.
Berry was a Sussex County EMS employee and volunteer firefighter with the Georgetown and Ellendale Volunteer Fire Departments. He died on Tuesday, August 13 while responding to a car accident.
Berry was a fourth generation firefighter with family on his mother and father's side in the Ellendale Volunteer Fire Company. The Fire Company President Kyle Perry describes Thomas Berry as altruistic and a hero.
"I can say that the Ellendale Volunteer Fire Company is beyond heartbroken," Perry says. "Thomas Berry, was a valued team member within our organization and right now we're just taking it day by day to try to navigate this tragic loss. Thomas died doing what he loved to do."
Ellendale Fire Chief GK Walton remembers Perry's compassion and infectious smile.
"We've got some grief counseling coming up for some of our younger members," Walton says. "We've got quite a few junior members and when they joined the company Thomas always kind of took them under his wing."
Governor John Carney has ordered Delaware flags to be lowered to half-staff at all state facilities until sunset on Thursday, August 22 to honor Berry.
"Most people run away from danger. And then there are an elite few who run toward dangerous situations to help others," said Governor Carney. "Thomas Berry was one of those people, making the ultimate sacrifice to help a neighbor in need."
Services for Firefighter Thomas Wilson Berry III will be held at Crossroad Community Church. There will be a scheduled visitation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22 with services to follow.