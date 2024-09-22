GEORGETOWN, Del. – The Greater Georgetown Chamber of Commerce is set to host the Wings and Wheels Fall Festival Weekend on Oct. 4 and 5. The event will kick off with a Friday night beach party, featuring a catered dinner, live entertainment, and an auction, with proceeds benefiting the Chamber's Pathways to Aviation Program.
The Friday night beach party will be held at Nothing Better with entertainment provided by Cocktails at 3 p.m. and Freebirds Mobile Bar. Attendees can enjoy a catered dinner and participate in a silent auction, which will include themed baskets and framed aviation prints. Tickets are $50 per person, and tables for groups of eight can be reserved.
On Saturday, Oct. 5, the festival continues with the annual Coffee and Cars Toy Drive, supporting Nemours Children’s Hospital. Attendees are encouraged to bring a toy to donate, which can be dropped off at the Chamber office or the car show registration trailer on the day of the event.