DELAWARE - High surf, strong winds and flooding are creating rough conditions along the Delaware coast.
Four dune crossings at Delaware Seashore State Park and three at Fenwick Island State Park have been closed because of the conditions. The seven dune-crossing closures will remain in effect until further notice.
Along the coast, large waves were crashing into the shoreline as strong winds picked up. Standing water was also reported in low-lying areas, including near docks in Long Neck.
People visiting the coast said they were seeing firsthand how quickly conditions can change.
"It could be very dangerous. That water comes in very, very fast," Sandy Kreis said.
Despite the conditions, some surfers were still getting in the water.
"Surfing, it's not bad," said Luca Famularo, a surfer. "I think, you know, with experience. And you think you're fine as long as you're careful, as long as you stay with your body and you're just aware of what's going on.”
Beau Severn, who was also at the inlet, said experiencing rough conditions is part of coming to the coast, but emphasized the importance of respecting the water.
"It's a glorious day to battle Mother Nature. You definitely get butterflies in this moment," Severn said. "Especially when it's this big. Like I said, you get cool, calm, collected. We're coming out here to have fun. And that's what you got to remember. I remember to look out for each other. That's the biggest thing. And definitely know your limits."
Roads along Coastal Highway were passable throughout the day, but conditions near the shoreline remained rough.
In Long Neck, water was also washing over docks and pooling in some areas along roads.
Visitors and beachgoers are encouraged to use caution near the water and stay aware of changing conditions.
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