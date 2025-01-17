LEWES, Del. - Gov. Bethany Hall-Long has ordered a new reuse study for the former Delaware State Police Troop 7 site on Route 1 near Five Points.
The site, vacated in 2019 and later demolished, served as police barracks for nearly 40 years and temporarily housed a Code Purple shelter.
Hall-Long emphasized the need to address growing demand for social and behavioral health services in eastern Sussex County. The Office of Management and Budget will explore options, including relocating state operations or adding new services, and gather public input.
The last study of the seven-acre site was conducted in 2019.