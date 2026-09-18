DOVER, Del. - Gov. Matt Meyer announced his nomination of Mark H. Hudson to serve as a judge on the Family Court of the State of Delaware in Sussex County.
Hudson currently serves as a Family Court Commissioner in Sussex County and has held that position since November 2025.
He previously served as chief of legal services for the Delaware Office of the Child Advocate, deputy attorney general in the Delaware Department of Justice's Child Protection Unit, and deputy child advocate with the Office of the Child Advocate.
"Mark Hudson understands both the law and the real impact Family Court decisions have on Delaware families," said Gov. Meyer. "His extensive experience in family law, child welfare, and public service has prepared him to serve Sussex County with the consideration, care, and compassion these cases require."
Hudson's nomination is subject to confirmation by the Delaware Senate.