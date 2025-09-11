WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -Governor Wes Moore (D) has appointed Kristina Watkowski to the Worcester County Circuit Court, the governor’s office announced Wednesday. Also as part of that announcement, James J. Dietrich was named to the Montgomery County Circuit Court
“The Montgomery County and Worcester County Circuit Courts are gaining two remarkable servants of the law,” Moore said. “Throughout their legal careers, James Dietrich and Kristina Watkowski have demonstrated an unwavering dedication to integrity and justice that will serve the people of Maryland well for years to come. I thank them for raising their hands to serve on the bench.”
Watkowski is an attorney with Booth, Cropper & Marriner, where her practice centers on civil litigation, land use, and zoning. She began her career clerking for Judges Theodore R. Eschenburg Sr. and Thomas C. Groton III in the Worcester County Circuit Court.
She later worked for the Maryland Office of the Public Defender, eventually becoming the supervising attorney for Worcester County. In that role, she represented clients in cases ranging from minor offenses to serious crimes and built relationships with partner agencies.
Watkowski holds an associate’s degree from Howard Community College, a bachelor’s degree from Salisbury University, and a law degree from Delaware Law School.