DELMARVA - Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore are criticizing a U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing the Trump administration to end Temporary Protected Status for Haitians and Syrians.
Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, allows people fleeing crises in their home countries to live and work legally in the United States.
Moore said in a statement posted on X that he was disappointed in the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the Trump administration to remove protected status for Haitian and Syrian TPS holders. “Haitian and Syrian Americans are a crucial part of our nation’s fabric and play an important role in Maryland’s communities,” Moore said. “They’ve spent years in our country building their lives, starting families, contributing to our communities and our economy.”
Moore also called the decision dangerous and inhumane, saying Haitians and Syrians could be forced to return to unsafe conditions in their home countries.
Meyer called the ruling “tragic,” saying it will affect families, the economy and communities. “The Haitian and Syrian families affected by this decision are fleeing nations scarred by war, violence, and natural disaster,” Meyer said. “They are not asking for special treatment. They are asking for the chance to live safely, work honestly, raise their children, and contribute to the communities they now call home.”
Meyer said immigrants strengthen Delaware’s neighborhoods, businesses and future.
U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., also criticized the ruling, saying Temporary Protected Status brought a Haitian community to Delaware. “Temporary Protected Status brought a Haitian community to Delaware,” Coons said. “In return, they have made our state stronger. They are our friends and neighbors and integral to our agricultural industry.”
U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride, D-Del., said the ruling clears the way for the administration to strip legal protections from people who registered, were vetted and followed the legal process.
McBride said Congress should provide lasting protections for Haitian and Syrian TPS holders.