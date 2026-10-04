WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Harbor Day at the Docks returns Saturday, Oct. 10, celebrating Worcester County’s maritime heritage and commercial fishing industry.
The free, family-friendly festival will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. along Sunset Avenue in the West Ocean City commercial harbor.
The day begins with a Blessing of the Fleet, followed by live music from the Jovon Newman Band and The Way Outs. A crab cake eating contest is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
Organizers say visitors can also check out watermen displays, touch tanks, nautical artisans, educational exhibits and children’s activities.
The U.S. Coast Guard will provide water safety information and boat tours. Free harbor tours will also be available aboard the Bay Hopper.
Food trucks, local seafood, craft beer and other refreshments will be available throughout the festival.