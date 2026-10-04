a man shows a child a live lobster up close

Harbor Day at the Docks returns Oct. 10 in West Ocean City with live music, local seafood, family activities and free harbor tours. (Harbor Day at the Docks)

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Harbor Day at the Docks returns Saturday, Oct. 10, celebrating Worcester County’s maritime heritage and commercial fishing industry.

The free, family-friendly festival will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. along Sunset Avenue in the West Ocean City commercial harbor.

The day begins with a Blessing of the Fleet, followed by live music from the Jovon Newman Band and The Way Outs. A crab cake eating contest is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Organizers say visitors can also check out watermen displays, touch tanks, nautical artisans, educational exhibits and children’s activities.

The U.S. Coast Guard will provide water safety information and boat tours. Free harbor tours will also be available aboard the Bay Hopper.

Food trucks, local seafood, craft beer and other refreshments will be available throughout the festival.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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