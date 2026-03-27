LEWES, Del. — The Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse has stood along the Delaware Bay for nearly a century, guiding ships safely past the rocks. But time and harsh conditions are taking a toll on the structure supporting it.
A growing concern beneath the breakwater is a massive sinkhole that threatens the stability of the lighthouse.
There have been discussion about repairing the breakwater, but the cost is steep. Estimates range from $90 million to $120 million, according to the Delaware River and Bay Lighthouse Foundation President Ron Parks.
Instead, the foundation is exploring another option: moving the lighthouse to nearby land.
"They believe it could be relocated to land for about 5 percent of what it would cost to repair the wall," Parks said.
At this stage, the idea is still in early development. The lighthouse's foundation has not determined whether relocation is possible, nor have they identified a specific site.
Parks said action will eventually be necessary, even though both the foundation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers consider the lighthouse stable for now.
"The reality is, if nothing is done, sooner or later the lighthouse will fall. There's just no question," Parks explains. "It would be such a terrible loss I think, to look out across the bay and not see both lighthouses standing."
Parks said discussions with state and federal leaders on the future of the Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse are expected in the coming months.