LEWES, Del. - The Historic Lewes Farmers Market will relocate to the Lewes Elementary School parking lot this Saturday, June 27, because of expected inclement weather.
The market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at Lewes Elementary School, 820 Savannah Road, where food and products from 37 farmers and producers from across Delmarva will be held.
Parking will be available in the school's bus loop parking lot off Sussex Drive, with accessible parking spaces located closest to the market. Additional parking is available at Fred Thomas Middle School, Beebe Healthcare's outside parking lot and George H.P. Smith Park. Organizers also encourage visitors to walk or bike to the market, with pedestrian and bicycle access available from Savannah Road.
At 10 a.m., weather permitting, Chef Ted Deptula, culinary director of Crooked Hammock Brewery, will return to the market's demonstration tent. Deptula plans to prepare roasted peach salsa and Southern California-style street corn using seasonal ingredients sourced from market vendors. Attendees will also have the opportunity to sample an herbal lemon agua fresca.
Children's Storytime is also scheduled for 10 a.m. under the yellow tent, weather permitting. Volunteers will read books focused on farming, gardening and healthy eating.
The market also continues its summer raffle fundraiser. Tickets are available for $5 each or six for $25, with proceeds supporting farmer assistance and food access programs. The grand prize drawing on Sept. 5 includes a Lewes Oyster House three-course chef's tasting with wine pairing for six to eight guests at the restaurant's Chef's Table. Additional prizes include restaurant gift cards, local experiences and a handmade vegetable-themed quilt donated by Laurie Sieminski.