Reading of the Declaration of Independence

 

LEWES, Del. — Historic Lewes held its First Friday celebration Friday evening, offering family-friendly activities across the Historic Lewes Campus. The event featured colonial tavern music, a food truck, storytelling, children’s games, living history experiences and historic buildings open to visitors.

Crowds pack the reading

The event featured colonial tavern music, a food truck, storytelling, children’s 

As part of the Independence Day weekend celebration, 25 community members took turns reading the Declaration of Independence aloud. The public reading was intended to commemorate how news of American independence was shared with communities in 1776.

Tags

Locations

Managing Editor, Broadcast Journalist

Brandon started at CoastTV News in June 2024, anchoring the weekend newscasts for more than a year and reporting during the week. In May 2026, Brandon transitioned into the managing editor and 11 p.m. anchor positions.

Recommended for you