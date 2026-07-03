LEWES, Del. — Historic Lewes held its First Friday celebration Friday evening, offering family-friendly activities across the Historic Lewes Campus. The event featured colonial tavern music, a food truck, storytelling, children’s games, living history experiences and historic buildings open to visitors.
As part of the Independence Day weekend celebration, 25 community members took turns reading the Declaration of Independence aloud. The public reading was intended to commemorate how news of American independence was shared with communities in 1776.